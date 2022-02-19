Carver Street: Man stabbed and two arrested after attack in Sheffield city centre
A man is in hospital and two others are in police custody this morning following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
Emergency services were called to Carver Street at around 4.25am today following reports of a knife attack on Carver Street.
A man, who age has not yet been disclosed, was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.
Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody this morning.
Carver Street was closed following the incident while officers carried out their enquiries, but reopened at around 8.30am this morning.
The street is traditionally busy because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch.
Anyone with information about the attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.