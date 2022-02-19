Emergency services were called to Carver Street at around 4.25am today following reports of a knife attack on Carver Street.

A man, who age has not yet been disclosed, was taken to hospital, where his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

Carver Street in Sheffield city centre was closed earlier due to a stabbing

Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody this morning.

Carver Street was closed following the incident while officers carried out their enquiries, but reopened at around 8.30am this morning.

The street is traditionally busy because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch.

Anyone with information about the attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 19.