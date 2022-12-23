The incident happened between junctions 32 and 33 on Thursday (December 22) and emergency services were on the scene. Officials expected disruption for several hours as a result of the incident.
Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now issued statements explaining what happened.
And the Yorkshire Ambulance Service issued a statement about the incident last night, stating it had sent ambulances to the scene.
National Highways said, just after 4pm on Thursday (December 22): “The M1 near Rotherham is closed northbound between junction 32 and junction 33 following a multi-vehicle collision. All emergency services are at the scene.”
The slip road from the M18 was also closed at the time with diversions put in place.
Highways England later confirmed the road had re-opened just after 7pm. They said: “The M1 northbound between J32 and J33 near Rotherham is now open following the earlier collision. There are residual delays of 45 minutes on the approach. Thank you for your patience.”