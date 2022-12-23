The M1 was closed northbound after a multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield.

The incident happened between junctions 32 and 33 on Thursday (December 22) and emergency services were on the scene. Officials expected disruption for several hours as a result of the incident.

The M1 is closed northbound these evening after a multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield. PIcture shows emergency services on the scene

National Highways said, just after 4pm on Thursday (December 22): “The M1 near Rotherham is closed northbound between junction 32 and junction 33 following a multi-vehicle collision. All emergency services are at the scene.”

The slip road from the M18 was also closed at the time with diversions put in place.

