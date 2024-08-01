Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have shared some of the instances of ‘selfish’ and life-risking driving they have seen on South Yorkshire’s motorways, as they warn eight people were killed in traffic accidents in the space of just one month.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson revealed that ‘shocking’ footage of a man trimming his beard while travelling on the motorway is just one of the ‘selfish’ drivers caught on camera by roads policing officers.

During a five-day operation, officers aboard an unmarked HGV captured 240 drivers risking their own or others’ lives on the motorway network.

The unmarked HGV cab, provided by National Highways, provided officers with a vantage point to see inside HGV and larger vehicles, as well as into cars below.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “During the operation, held Monday 14 to Friday, July 19, officers patrolled the M1, M18 and A1.

“Of the 240 drivers stopped, 45 were caught using their mobile phone while driving, 74 were found to not be wearing a seatbelt, 10 were found to be not in proper control of their vehicle and 12 found to be driving without due care and attention.

“Of those captured was a man caught with no hands on the wheel, trimming his facial hair with tinsnips and a driver carrying livestock with one bird out of its cage, gripping onto the trailer.

“In addition to the above, 31 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding and three were caught driving through a red X.

“Of those stopped, 176 were HGVs, 41 were LGVs and 57 were cars.”

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Enforcing against those who pose a risk on our roads is daily business for officers and we’re always keen to make the most of being provided the cab by National Highways to support our work.

“We last carried this operation out in May, just under three months ago and sadly within that short space of time, a further eight people have lost their lives on South Yorkshire’s roads.

“We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties, but we can’t be everywhere, road users must take responsibility for their actions and safety.

“The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire; using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt. They are all things that you as a driver can avoid doing. You can’t be in control of other people’s actions, but you can your own.

“If you kill or seriously hurt someone, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Think, is it worth the risk?”

For more information on the Fatal4, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website- https://sysrp.co.uk/