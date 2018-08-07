Lie detector test operator wanted by South Yorkshire Police

A lie detector test operator is wanted by South Yorkshire Police to primarily work with sex offenders.

The successful candidate will carry out lie detector tests to help with the management of sex offenders for an annual salary of between £24,273 and £27,795.

CRIME: Police seek man over assault of woman outside Rotherham pub

But police chiefs said the role has 'potential to expand into other areas of policing'.

READ MORE: Stolen car crashes into police car in Sheffield

In the South Yorkshire Police advert for the job, the force describes polygraph testing as 'a growing area of policing which attracts recognition for its use in the identification and ongoing management of risk'.

POLICE: Knife arch used in Rotherham town centre in crackdown on violent crime

A spokesman said: "This is an exciting opportunity to work in what is a challenging and diverse role, with the potential to have a real impact.

"Initially engaged in the management of sex offenders, this role has potential to expand into supporting other areas of policing."

Full training will be provided for the successful candidate but the force said it is 'essential' that those applying have experience of conducting interviews with offenders and an understanding of the legislation governing the management of sex offenders.

The closing date for the vacancy is August 9.

Earlier this year, South Yorkshire Police said said a 'significant number of children and vulnerable people... have been safeguarded and removed from risk of harm and potential sexual abuse' since the introduction of lie detector testing in 2014.

Around 250 tests have been carried out by the force, with the majority on convicted offenders.

All the tests are voluntary.

South Yorkshire and Hertfordshire were the first police forces to start using lie detector tests, which measure physiological responses to questions.