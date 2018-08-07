Police seek man over assault of woman outside Rotherham pub

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man wanted over an assault of a woman outside a pub in Rotherham.

A 28-year-old woman was sat in stationary traffic in her car outside the Mason's Arms on Bawtry Road, Wickersley, when a glass was thrown at her vehicle at around 5.50pm on Friday, June 22.

The woman got out of her car to speak to the culprit and a man grabbed her arm before walking away.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 787 of June 22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.