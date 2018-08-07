Knife arch used in Rotherham town centre in crackdown on violent crime

A knife arch was used in Rotherham town centre last weekend in a crackdown on violent crime.

Officers used the knife arch to try to find those carrying blades on nights out in the town centre.

The arch was used in a number of locations on Saturday night.

Acting Inspector Simon Kirkham said: "The launch of our knife arch operation this weekend was incredibly promising and I hope this type of dedicated proactive activity is reassuring to our local communities.

"It was immediately clear upon setting up the knife arch that this was a very welcome introduction to the night-time economy and supported by the public and businesses alike."

He added: "To ensure that we didn’t stay in one place too long and risk being avoided by anyone carrying a dangerous weapon, we moved the arch around the town centre fairly regularly, moving to other licensed premises and shops.

"All the while, we were observing behaviour and ensuring anyone who seemed to want to avoid the arch was subject to a search in case they were in possession of anything they shouldn’t be.

"We were really grateful to get positive feedback from the public who were out enjoying themselves. This is definitely something we will repeat across Rotherham and South Yorkshire to keep the public safe."

