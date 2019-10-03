Vandals threatened with arrest over spate of Sheffield bus attacks

A number of services have had to be diverted this week because of yobs hurling stones and missiles at buses in High Green and Gleadless Valley.

This comes after yobs previously targeted buses up to five nights in a row in early September in Gleadless Valley, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe.

Stagecoach bus

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire has now urged vandals to stop the dangerous practice as they are putting people’s safety at risk – and warned they face arrest.

A force spokesperson said: “Police have reminded people they face arrest if they put motorists and members of the public in danger by throwing objects at any vehicle.

“Throwing objects could potentially cause injury if they hit someone, and has the potential to cause a serious incident if the driver is distracted or loses control of their vehicle.

"Officers urge parents to warn their children about the dangers of throwing objects and the consequences this behaviour could bring."

Insp Colette Fitzgibbons.

Police previously took action to clampdown on the problem in early September.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team, said at the time: “The information suggests that it is young people who are involved in throwing missiles such as bricks.

“One of the young people stopped was only 12-years-old so a key message is:- ‘Do you know where your children are and what they are up to?

“They may not be involved in causing the problems but they may get caught up in the behaviour or challenged to join in so please make sure you look after your children.

“I am sure you can all appreciate that if missiles are being through towards vehicles, this could result in serious injury to numerous people.”

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, previously said: “We have been working very closely with local police and other bus operators as part of the dedicated Travelsafe team to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers which is always our number one priority. Over recent days extra patrols have taken place to try to address these issues.

“Adjusting services really is a last resort and we would ask our local communities to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist police enquiries.”