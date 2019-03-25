A recruitment drive is under way for staff to answer 999 and 101 calls to South Yorkshire Police.

The force has vacancies for call handlers working as the ‘first point of contact’ for members of the public wanting to report crimes and incidents to South Yorkshire Police.

Bosses have warned that some of the calls will relate to ‘distressing, ‘life threatening’ and ‘very sad’ incidents but described the role is ‘hugely rewarding’.

The force said: “You will deal with a wide range of emergency 999 and non-emergency 101 calls, ensuring the right action is taken to meet the needs of the public.

“As a member of the team, you will be at the centre of policing in South Yorkshire and will find yourself dealing with incidents that most people will not come across in their lifetime.

“You will encounter distressing situations, life-threatening situations and very sad situations. However, it is a hugely rewarding job where no two days are alike and you will feel an immense sense of satisfaction knowing you have helped someone at one of the worst times of their life.”

The closing date for applications is March 31.

