A murder suspect is due in court today over the death of a Doncaster woman in a collision.

Costica Mihai, aged 19, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, is accused of the murder of Tracey McFarquhar, 52, who was killed in a collision at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park, Station Road, Dunscroft, at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 22.

Tracey McFarquhar

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded that she died from multiple injuries.

Witnesses or anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft or Wadworth area of Doncaster after the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101

or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 500 of March 22.