A man wanted by detectives investigating a murder in Sheffield had a brother who was killed in an attack in the city, The Star can reveal.

Ahmed Farrah, aged 30, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, last August.

Detectives believe Farrah could hold vital information about the death but claim that he is actively evading arrest.

Despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts, Farrah remains on the run.

Detectives have warned that anyone shielding him faces arrest and prosecution for hindering the police investigation into Kavan’s death.

It is believed that Kavan was stabbed in a ‘targeted’ attack.

Arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged.

The Star can reveal that Farrah’s own brother, Saeed, was killed in Sheffield in July 1990.

The 17-year-old student was knocked unconscious in an attack outside Pinky’s – an all night cafe operating on Spital Hill, Burngreave, at that time.

The teenager suffered a fractured skull in the attack and died in hospital the following day.

Saeed’s death sparked a major police probe involving scores of officers.

A man was convicted of manslaughter the following year and was jailed for two years.

A £5,000 reward has been put forward by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.