Police officers were called to a Rotherham school after two-car collision.

The smash on Doe Quarry Lane was reported to South Yorkshire Police at around 8.15am this morning.

Officers said the road has been closed because of cars blocking the street.

No injuries have been reported.

Buses have been diverted around the crash scene.