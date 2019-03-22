Police were able to locate a missing elderly woman after a late-night helicopter search across Sheffield.

Officers were called out on Thursday evening to locate the elderly missing woman with residents across Sheffield spotting the police helicopter.

South Yorkshire Police Helicopter.

Thankfully, the woman was lcoated in Shirebrook ar around 9.30pm before being returned home to her family.

Police were also called to the A1 south in Doncaster between Wadworth (J35) and Blyth (J34) last night after a crash.

The southbound carriageway was completely closed after the horror crash but police said that there were only minor injuries reported.

Officers have hit out at ‘idiotic drivers’ who were heading north for stopping on the hard shoulder to video the crash scene.

A police spokesman said: We know stranded drivers were a little angry wanting us to open a least one lane, however due to the amount of debris, oil, glass and other engine fluids the area had to made safe before we could allow vehicles past.

“What made matters worse was the idiotic drivers who were heading north actually stopping on the hardshoulder to video the collision scene.

“If we could have released a patrol vehicle from the scene to catch up with you, you would definitely have been prosecuted.

“Then to see a family in the trapped tail back crossing over to the north bound side to be collected by family....words fail us!”