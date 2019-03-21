Man stabbed in face in Sheffield street

A man has been stabbed in the face and arm in a Sheffield street.

Police were called to Gayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

A police cordon is in place after a man was attacked on Gayton Road

An eyewitness said: “I saw two cars pull up and get out with bats and knives and they have stabbed a man.

“I saw blood pouring down his face and arm and I also saw them pull guns out.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for what ‘appear to be superficial injuries’.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.