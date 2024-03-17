4 . Lewis Prescott: Suspect fleeing scene in balaclava stopped by police in early hours

Lewis Prescott, aged 22, was running away from Pingle Avenue, in Millhouses, in January this year, after being disturbed having broken into the building, heard Sheffield Crown Court. There had been a spate of burglaries in the Millhouses area around that time. The court heard how, Lewis Prescott, of Becket Crescent, was disturbed by a resident on January 12 at 2.30am whilst attempting to burgle a property after already gaining entry to another address on nearby Pingle Road just a few hours before. He was found to have caused damage to the properties and made off with a stolen vehicle. South Yorkshire Police responded quickly to reports of a burglary and located Prescott nearby, where he was spotted attempting to escape over a fence and was found equipped with tools and wearing a balaclava and gloves. Prescott appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (March 8) and was sentenced in relation to one count of burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on February 9, 2024 at the same court. Prescott was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.