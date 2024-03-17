Defendants convicted of a range of crimes including burglary, sex offences and possession of a firearm and ammunition have all been sent to serve sentences at His Majesty's Pleasure, following hearings at Sheffield Crown Court held in recent weeks.
2. Stephanie Saeed: Sheffield burglar caught in act after smell of 'body odour & stale cigarettes' gave her away
A woman caught burgling a Sheffield home when the smell of body odour and stale cigarettes alerted the occupant to her presence has been jailed. Sheffield Crown Court heard how when the complainant went into his bedroom a short time after arriving back at his home in Brockwood Park, Sheffield, he noticed a ‘strange smell’.
The complainant described the smell as being a ‘combination of body odour and stale cigarettes’ and subsequently realised defendant, Stephanie Saeed, was present in the room, prosecutor Katherine White told a hearing held on March 11, 2024. The court was told that the complainant escorted Saeed out, and subsequently realised his car was missing. Saeed subsequently admitted a charge of dwelling house burglary, but she had only stolen the man's car keys, which was accepted by prosecutors and Judge Sarah Wright. Saeed, who has a criminal record of 56 previous offences - several of which were for dwelling house burglaries - from 31 court appearances, also admitted another charge of failure to surrender. Judge Wright jailed Saeed for 27 months. She told the court said Saeed’s previous dwelling house burglaries meant she was a ‘third strike’ burglar and a minimum three-year prison therefore term applies, but she was able to reduce her sentence after taking factors such as her guilty plea into consideration.
3. Nicholas England: Sheffield crime: Burglar whose victim watched “helplessly” as he raided his home jailed for four years
Nicholas England, aged 45, of Beighton Road, smashed the victim’s bedroom window and climbed in before ordering him to hand over money. He then searched the man’s living room, pocketing cash and packets of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene. England, who has previous convictions for burglary, was identified through a key witness and arrested the same day. He was later charged with burglary and pleaded not guilty before being placed on remand until his trial. He was found guilty following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. England was jailed for four years at the same court on Friday (March 8), with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and attending his address.
4. Lewis Prescott: Suspect fleeing scene in balaclava stopped by police in early hours
Lewis Prescott, aged 22, was running away from Pingle Avenue, in Millhouses, in January this year, after being disturbed having broken into the building, heard Sheffield Crown Court. There had been a spate of burglaries in the Millhouses area around that time.
The court heard how, Lewis Prescott, of Becket Crescent, was disturbed by a resident on January 12 at 2.30am whilst attempting to burgle a property after already gaining entry to another address on nearby Pingle Road just a few hours before. He was found to have caused damage to the properties and made off with a stolen vehicle. South Yorkshire Police responded quickly to reports of a burglary and located Prescott nearby, where he was spotted attempting to escape over a fence and was found equipped with tools and wearing a balaclava and gloves. Prescott appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (March 8) and was sentenced in relation to one count of burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on February 9, 2024 at the same court. Prescott was sentenced to two years and three months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.