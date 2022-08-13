Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services were called to Lakeside in Doncaster today at 4.20pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said shortly after 5.30pm: “Numerous agencies have responded and specialist teams are doing everything they can do find him. Please avoid the area.”

Members of the public have reported seeing a huge response, with one person describing seeing two ambulances, an air ambulance, three fire engines and several police cars.

Emergency services have launched a major search after a man got into difficulty in the water at Doncaster Lakeside today, Saturday, August 13