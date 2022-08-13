The emergency services were called to Lakeside in Doncaster today at 4.20pm.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said shortly after 5.30pm: “Numerous agencies have responded and specialist teams are doing everything they can do find him. Please avoid the area.”
Members of the public have reported seeing a huge response, with one person describing seeing two ambulances, an air ambulance, three fire engines and several police cars.
