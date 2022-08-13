Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, today.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”
Read More
Read MoreSheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end...
Most Popular
-
1
Lakeside Doncaster: Major search launched by emergency services after man gets into difficulty in water
-
2
Popple Street Sheffield: 'Several' people arrested as street is cordoned off by police
-
3
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as heatwave set to end with heavy rain and lightning
-
4
South Yorkshire heatwave: 'Avoid the area' warning as five crews tackle large wildfire
-
5
Yorkshire Natural History Museum: New Sheffield museum in Malin Bridge is big success on opening morning
The fire comes during the latest heatwave to hit the region, with temperatures topping 30C today and expected to do so again tomorrow.