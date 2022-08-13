Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”

A wildfire rages in Scawthorpe, Doncaster, during one of the hottest days of the year, Saturday, August 13 (pic: Lorenzo Bradshaw)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...