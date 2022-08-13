South Yorkshire heatwave: 'Avoid the area' warning as five crews tackle large wildfire

People have been warned to avoid the area’ as firefighters battle a wildfire which is raging in South Yorkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:41 pm

Five crews are tackling the blaze which has broken out near Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 3pm: “Please avoid the area to allow crews to do their job.”

A wildfire rages in Scawthorpe, Doncaster, during one of the hottest days of the year, Saturday, August 13 (pic: Lorenzo Bradshaw)

The fire comes during the latest heatwave to hit the region, with temperatures topping 30C today and expected to do so again tomorrow.

