Kitten spotted walking around on M18 motorway in South Yorkshire saved by National Highways patrol

This cute kitten is probably down to eight lives – after being rescued after it went for a walkabout on the motorway in South Yorkshire.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 10:15 am

The lucky little furry youngster was spotted by motorists on the M18 yesterday, sparking a spate of calls from worried motorists to both South Yorkshire Police and to National Highways.

But it is safe and rehomed after National Highways picked it up and removed it to a place of safety.

This cute kitten is probably down to eight lives – after being rescued by National Highways after it went for a walkabout on the M18 motorway in South Yorkshire. Picture: National Highways

The organisation published a picture of the rescued cat in one of their patrol vehicles yesterday on social media, with the message: “One little kitten safely rescued from the M18. Thank you to everyone who reported this to (South Yorkshire Police) and and to ourselves.

The officer who rescued the cat later told The Star: “Not sure how it got there. But got it with great difficulty. It was a feisty one.”

The kitten is now being looking after safely.

