Cassie the cat (aged 15) somehow got herself lodged between a boundary wall and a neighbouring house in Parsley Hay Gardens, Handsworth, Sheffield on Saturday morning.

Cassie the cat, aged 15, somehow got herself lodged between a boundary wall and a neighbouring house in Parsley Hay Gardens, Handsworth, Sheffield on Saturday, June 11.

Resident, Mick Glossop heard loud meows while he was in his garden and when he went to investigate, he could see the frightened cat stuck in the tight gap – about two metres away from where it is believed she entered the area.

He then alerted owners Anna and Alex Emmett who tried to entice their pet out by calling her and offering food but she was unable to move so they called the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Mick and fellow neighbour Matthew Walker, who both have building backgrounds, began to dismantle Mick’s boundary wall to try to free Cassie.

Meanwhile Mick and fellow neighbour Matthew Walker, who both have building backgrounds, began to dismantle Mick’s boundary wall to try to free Cassie.

However, Cassie was too frightened to move and was clawing at the pair, but with the help of RSPCA inspector Kim Greaves - they managed to pull her free.

Kim said: “She looked a bit dishevelled from her ordeal but was thrilled to be reunited with owners Alex and Anna who were really worried about her.

“There were concerns that she may have hurt her shoulder so her owners took her for a veterinary check up and fortunately it was found the elderly girl was fine - just a bit shaken from her ordeal.

Cassie is now fine but just a bit 'shaken' from her ordeal

“In circumstances like this I may have asked the fire service to assist to help dismantle the wall but the two neighbours were great and had all the tools of the trade so got to work before I arrived. It was a fantastic team effort.”

Anna added: “We are not sure why Cassie chose to go down such a tight gap but we have now blocked it up. We are just very grateful that our neighbours and the RSPCA were able to free her - they were all great and because of their help she escaped unscathed.”