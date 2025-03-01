Sheffield Wednesday once again let periods of domination slip from their grasp on Friday evening as bad luck continued to contribute to a troubling run of form. Our man Fin Tait takes a look at some of the things noticed from the press box.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bitterly disappointing evening ran away from the Owls, as Sunderland came up big to claim a winner. A second-half equaliser from Callum Patterson swung momentum the way of the Owls, but it wasn't to be, as Sunderland capitalised to take all three points in S6.

The Owls now carry yet another defensive injury as well as the risk of Shea Charles missing derby day - it's a nervy period. Here’s some unseen moments from Friday night's fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top of the Klopps..

Prior to kick-off we witnessed something rather rare at Hillsborough as Danny Röhl emerged from the tunnel during the warmups. In a rogue Jürgen Klopp-like fashion, Röhl loitered on the halfway line getting a good look at the Sunderland sides warm up.

A Sky sports cameraman saw the German, understood the assignment and helped Röhl execute the best Klopp impression of the year so far. It’s not something we’ve seen before from the Owls boss. Perhaps it's a German thing?

His name is Ryo..

A note on new signing Ryo Hatsuse as he made his full debut in the blue and white. The Japanese fullback came with great tenacity, aggression and a very front footed defensive work rate. Ryo Exited the pitch having picked up a yellow card in the second half, regardless of this, a very good outing for the new signing.

With defensive injuries a plenty, Hatsuse has joined the squad with the aim of bringing a fresh wave of energy and electricity to Röhl’s side. His addition will also bring a newfound competition for left sided defender Marvin Johnson, who has dropped out of the starting 11 in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heartfelt moment..

The fourth minute welcomed a stadium round applause in memory of Jaxon Knowles, the young Wednesdayite who so tragically lost his life to meningitis earlier this month. As had been suggested for the tribute of Blades supporter Harvey Willgoose in defeat to Coventry City last time out at Hillsborough, the game was halted for a fulsome tribute.

Fans, players and staff from both benches joined in with the touching tribute, with Owls fans topping it off with a round of “We’re all Wednesday aren’t we!” It was a moment that will stay with those present, and no doubt Jaxon’s heartbroken family, for some time.

A warm ripple - but the cycle continues..

A recurring theme with the Owls this season is centre backs picking up injuries, and Friday evening brought no relief as Max Lowe left the game early in the first half to join the already extensive injury list at Hillsborough.

When other left footed centre back Akin Famewo was forced to the treatment room, it gave Lowe the prime opportunity to claim a spot in the starting side; and claim his place he did. Many Owls fans will often be sure to sing their praises of Lowe’s time in S6 so far. Lowe has demonstrated defensive solidarity, and he is a great asset when transitioning into attack - fingers crossed this one won't be a lengthy loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if cherry-picking positives is what it must come down to, so be it. Dominic Iorfa made his return to the Owls squad this evening. He made a brief appearance to warm up, where he was greeted with applause from the South stand. The former Owls player of the year found good form on the right side of the defensive line before being sidelined with a gutting injury. With yet another Owls defender injured in Max Lowe, getting Iorfa back to match fitness will be a big boost for the Owls defence.

Boot in hand heartache..

Callum Paterson was the other Wednesday man to come off injured, hobbling out of the occasion in the 58th minute after a period of treatment on the pitch. A horses-four-courses selection, he’d provided a performance full of effort and grabbed a deserved goal for his part in a move that levelled things up for his side.

His exit looked uncomfortable and as suggested by his manager after the game, he isn’t an individual who is likely to step out of action on a whim. Watching closely, it was clear the burly Scot was in pain as he shook his head approaching the Owls technical area, boot in hand. It’s a concern no doubt.

Shea watch..

Star man Shea Charles entered Friday night’s fixture with a looming deadline, it was now or never. With nine yellow cards accumulated, Charles sits on the front doorstep of a two-game suspension. However, with the looming Steel City derby in close proximity, Friday night was Charles' last chance to get the suspension out of the way before the big day - not that this is a psyche that Wednesday have entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing the first meeting with cross city rivals 1-0, the Owls will be keen to get one back on derby day. However, the potential absence of Charles will be hanging very heavy in the air for many Wednesday supporters. Charles must play a potential 180 minutes of football without picking up a card. Seatbelts on Owls fans, it's going to get nervy.