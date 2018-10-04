Elderly woman in critical condition after collision in Sheffield 

An elderly woman remained in a critical condition last night after being struck by a car as she crossed a Sheffield road.

A woman was critically injured in a collision in Woodhouse on Monday

The 79-year-old was crossing Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, on Monday morning when she was struck by a silver Toyota Aygo.

Passers-by and staff from Woodhouse Health Centre and pharmacy gave emergency first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived and transferred the woman to hospital.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision, close to the junction with Tannery Street, just after 8.05am.

A police investigation is underway.

Witnesses or motorists with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 135 of October 1.



