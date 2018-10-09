Further arrest in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Detectives investigating the murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss have made a further arrest.

A 20-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested last night on suspicion of handling stolen goods, in connection with the theft of Jill Hibberd’s red Audi TT, which was taken from her home at the time of her death.

Jill Hibberd.

Ms Hibberd, 73, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, was found stabbed to death at her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell on Thursday, May 31.

The 20-year-old man has been released under investigation.