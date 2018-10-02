`

Kavan Brissett murder: Everything we know so far

As friends and family gather to say their last goodbyes to a Sheffield man stabbed to death in the city, here is everything we know so far.  

- Kavan Brissett, aged 21 year, was stabbed in an alleyway in Sheffield on Tuesday, August 21.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

- He was found injured off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, and received emergency first aid at the scene before paramedics arrived and rushed him to hospital.

- Kavan underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and his life support machine was turned off four days later.

- A post mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a single stab wound to his chest.

- The stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack.

- Four arrests have been made so far in connection with the death.

- An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob. They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

- Detectives are trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the murder. He has links to Broomhall and it is believed he could hold vital information about the death.

- Farrah, known as Reggie, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

- A police warning has been issued that anyone found helping him evade arrest faces prosecution.

-  Kavan’s funeral is to be held at Bushfire Ministries on Halifax Road at 11.30am today. There will be a short procession, with a horse drawn carriage, along Halifax Road at 11.15am just before the service starts. 

- Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.

 