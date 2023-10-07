Sheffield food taste test: We tried kangaroo burger proving a hit at continental market beside Peace Gardens
Kangaroo meat has been championed as an environmentally friendly and healthy alternative to beef and pork, but it's rarely available in UK supermarkets.
So when a stall selling kangaroo burgers opened on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, as part of a continental market, we had to try one for ourselves.
We were told the £6 burger, served with fried onion, cheese and a choice of sauces, was one of the most popular items on the menu at the Speciality Burgers stall - along with the more classic steak and venison options. Ostrich and wild boar are among the other more unusual burgers sold there.
How does kangaroo meat taste compared to beef, pork or chicken?
It was certainly tasty but I couldn't help feeling it lacked the punch of a classic beef burger, and the texture was somewhat disappointing.
The burger was nicely cooked and the patty had a pleasant, slightly gamey, mildly sweet flavour but it felt underwhelming.
Based on this experience, Skippy and her marsupial friends don't have too much fear. While kangaroo meat is reportedly now stocked in many Australian supermarkets, it is still not a big seller Down Under, and I can see why.
It's high in protein and low in fat, making it a decent option for health-conscious meat eaters, but in burger form at least I felt it could have done with a bit more fat to add some flavour. I'm glad I tried it but I'll be sticking with a classic beef burger for now.
The continental market in Sheffield city centre opened on Wednesday, October 4 and is due to remain in place until Saturday, October 7.