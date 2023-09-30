Places to eat Sheffield: The 10 top-rated restaurants in Sheffield this week, according to TheFork
From exclusive fine dining, casual cheap eats, to local hidden gems - these are Sheffield’s top-rated restaurants.
TheFork is one of the top booking platforms in Europe, Latin America and Australia when it comes to choosing where to eat out. It allows app users to find more than 60,000 partner restaurants, check real-time availability, and book a table in just a few clicks, 24 hours a day.
With over 20 million verified reviews, TheFork helps customers choose where to go for any occasion, whether it's cafes, restaurants, or pubs. Each review scores the establishment out of 10.
The app also has a loyalty scheme that rewards users with points called ‘Yums’ which can be turned into discounts of £20 or £50 at restaurants that accept them.
We have used TheFork to find out the best restaurants in Sheffield, and we used the sort by top rated this week selection. These are the current top 10-rated restaurants, according to TheFork.