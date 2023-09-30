TheFork is one of the top booking platforms in Europe, Latin America and Australia when it comes to choosing where to eat out. It allows app users to find more than 60,000 partner restaurants, check real-time availability, and book a table in just a few clicks, 24 hours a day.

With over 20 million verified reviews, TheFork helps customers choose where to go for any occasion, whether it's cafes, restaurants, or pubs. Each review scores the establishment out of 10.

The app also has a loyalty scheme that rewards users with points called ‘Yums’ which can be turned into discounts of £20 or £50 at restaurants that accept them.

We have used TheFork to find out the best restaurants in Sheffield, and we used the sort by top rated this week selection. These are the current top 10-rated restaurants, according to TheFork.

1 . TheFork's top 10 restaurants From pub grub to small plates, we've got it all in Sheffield. Photo Sales

2 . Tabby Teas Tabby Teas, on Cemetery Road, in Highfield, is the top rated establishment in Sheffield on TheFork this week. It has a 9.8 out of 10 rating. This cat café allows customers to indulge in a slice of rich chocolate cake while stroking their many roaming kitties. Photo Sales

3 . Vito's Italian Restaurant Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road in Walkley is in a close second place. Customers describe it as an "authentic" Italian restaurant serving high quality food. It is rated 9.7 out of 10. Pictured is owner Vito Ciaraolo. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Carluccios In third place is Carluccios, located inside Meadowhall. This chain has 25 restaurants dotted around the UK. It is rated 8.7 out of 10 on TheFork, and has been praised for its "friendly staff and good quality food". Photo Sales