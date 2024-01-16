He and another protester have both pleaded not guilty.

A student and an ex-museum worker have appeared in court after the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield was disrupted by a Just Stop Oil protest.

File photo dated 17/04/23 of Just Stop Oil protester Eddie Whittingham jumping on the table during the match between Robert Milkins against Joe Perry during day three of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. The Exeter University student and Margaret Reid, a former museum professional from Kendal, Cumbria, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates's Court on charges related to the protest. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

University student Edred Ilmari Heath 'Eddie' Whittingham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (January 16, 2024) charged with criminal damage while Margaret Reid, a former museum professional, appeared at the same court charged with attempting to cause criminal damage. They both pleaded not guilty.

Just Stop Oil activist Eddie Whittingham arriving at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, where he is charged over a protest at the World Snooker Championship in April last year. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry was interrupted by a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt invading the Crucible arena in Sheffield and tipping orange paint powder onto one of the tables on April 17, 2023.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table after being tackled by referee Olivier Marteel.

Whittingham, 26, of May Street, Exeter, and Reid, 53, of Low Fellside, Kendal, Cumbria, were both given unconditional bail by District Judge Daniel Curtis until their trial on May 10 at the same court.

Speaking in April 2023, an audience member that night, Mark Watterson, told The Star how the incident was the "talk of the evening".

"It was crazy,” said Mark. “You think you’ve seen everything. I’ve seen play disrupted by a streaker and one time a bird but I never thought I’d see a police officer standing in the arena and watching Rob Walker [master of ceremonies] cleaning up a mess.

“It was the talk of the evening of course. People were in total shock, like in total silence. We were trying to take in the snooker and then the mood totally changes.”