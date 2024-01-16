News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Full list of 66 Sheffield pubs and bars 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces £2.5bn black hole

A firm that owns dozens of popular bars in Sheffield has insisted its business is “resilient” amid concerns over plans to re-finance

By David Walsh
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield boozers owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Bessmer - could be “at risk”, the GMB has warned.

The union claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.

66 Sheffield pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned. 66 Sheffield pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned.
66 Sheffield pubs owned by Stonegate Pub Company could be “at risk”, the GMB union has warned.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other well-known pubs owned by the firm include The Beehive, Yates and Walkabout, in the city centre.

Justin Bowden, GMB regional secretary, said: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.

“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.

“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We continue to invest in our pubs and our people, in particular supporting local pubs which play such a key role in their communities.

“Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.

“Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to re-finance at the appropriate time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday January 9 he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

Sheffield Stonegate pubs at risk according to the GMB:

The Prince Of Wales

White Swan 

Centre Spot 

Ranmoor Inn 

The Bulls Head

The Bloomery

The Fox & Duck

The Bridge

Coach & Horses

Wharncliffe Arms 

Norfolk Arms 

Barrel 

The Thorncliffe Arms

The Handsworth Inn

Devonshire Arms 

Cross Scythes Totley

The Millhouses

Sportsman

Noahs Ark

The Richmond Hotel

The George

Crown Inn 

Castle Inn 

Sportsman Inn 

The Wadsley Jack

Noahs Ark 

The Hollin Bush

Merrie Monk 

The George & Dragon

Fox

The Hogs Head

Hawk & Dove 

Union Hotel 

Byron House 

Cobden View Hotel 

Princess Royal 

The Springvale

Bagshawe Arms 

The New Bridge Inn

Old Crown Inn 

Earl Marshall 

Barrys Bar 

Shoulder Of Mutton 

Ye Olde Mustard Pot 

The Rose & Crown

Old Red Lion 

Red Lion 

Old Harrow Inn 

Greyhound Hotel 

Rose House 

The Riverside

The Anvil

Cavells 

The Graduate

Globe

Roebuck Tavern 

Red Lion 

Slug & Lettuce Sheffield

The Bessemer

Yates Sheffield

Popworld Sheffield

Walkabout Sheffield

Norfolk Arms

Beehive 

The Cavendish

The Sheaf House

Related topics:PubsBarsSheffieldStonegate