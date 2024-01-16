Full list of 66 Sheffield pubs and bars 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces £2.5bn black hole
A firm that owns dozens of popular bars in Sheffield has insisted its business is “resilient” amid concerns over plans to re-finance
Sheffield boozers owned by Stonegate Pub Company - including Slug & Lettuce and Bessmer - could be “at risk”, the GMB has warned.
The union claims parent company TDR Capital is seeking to refinance £2.5bn of debt.
Other well-known pubs owned by the firm include The Beehive, Yates and Walkabout, in the city centre.
Justin Bowden, GMB regional secretary, said: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.
“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets. GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.
“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners.”
Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers.
A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We continue to invest in our pubs and our people, in particular supporting local pubs which play such a key role in their communities.
“Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.
“Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to re-finance at the appropriate time.”
Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday January 9 he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.
Sheffield Stonegate pubs at risk according to the GMB:
The Prince Of Wales
White Swan
Centre Spot
Ranmoor Inn
The Bulls Head
The Bloomery
The Fox & Duck
The Bridge
Coach & Horses
Wharncliffe Arms
Norfolk Arms
Barrel
The Thorncliffe Arms
The Handsworth Inn
Devonshire Arms
Cross Scythes Totley
The Millhouses
Sportsman
Noahs Ark
The Richmond Hotel
The George
Crown Inn
Castle Inn
Sportsman Inn
The Wadsley Jack
Noahs Ark
The Hollin Bush
Merrie Monk
The George & Dragon
Fox
The Hogs Head
Hawk & Dove
Union Hotel
Byron House
Cobden View Hotel
Princess Royal
The Springvale
Bagshawe Arms
The New Bridge Inn
Old Crown Inn
Earl Marshall
Barrys Bar
Shoulder Of Mutton
Ye Olde Mustard Pot
The Rose & Crown
Old Red Lion
Red Lion
Old Harrow Inn
Greyhound Hotel
Rose House
The Riverside
The Anvil
Cavells
The Graduate
Globe
Roebuck Tavern
Red Lion
Slug & Lettuce Sheffield
The Bessemer
Yates Sheffield
Popworld Sheffield
Walkabout Sheffield
Norfolk Arms
Beehive
The Cavendish
The Sheaf House