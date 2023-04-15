News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's World Snooker Championship: 13 retro pictures capturing the excitement of the crowds

Sheffield city centre is preparing to welcome snooker fans for another year of the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible theatre.

By Lee Peace
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Snooker fans can watch the tournament, which takes place from April 15 to May 1, on a large screen outside The Crucible. Ronnie O’Sullivan, who will be defending his world title, has also opened a pop-up shop full of snooker memorabilia on Chapel Walk.

Here, we have delved into our archives to bring you this selection of pictures taken at the championship in days gone by.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the crowds?

Dennis Taylor (right) in his trademark 'upside-down' glasses, and Steve Davis at the end of the World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible on April 29, 1985 . Davis was the defending champion and three-time winner but Taylor snatched victory with the final ball of the match.

1. Historic match

Dennis Taylor (right) in his trademark 'upside-down' glasses, and Steve Davis at the end of the World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible on April 29, 1985 . Davis was the defending champion and three-time winner but Taylor snatched victory with the final ball of the match. Photo: PA

John Higgins at the table during the final of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on May 7, 2007

2. Crucible stage for drama

John Higgins at the table during the final of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on May 7, 2007 Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

The 1982 World Snooker Champion Alex Higgins celebrates with daughter Lauren and wife Lynne, after a nail-biting battle against six-times champion Ray Reardon

3. Hurricane Higgins

The 1982 World Snooker Champion Alex Higgins celebrates with daughter Lauren and wife Lynne, after a nail-biting battle against six-times champion Ray Reardon Photo: PA

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates beating Mark Williams during their second round match during the Betfred.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on Monday April 26, 2010

4. Well done, Ronnie

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates beating Mark Williams during their second round match during the Betfred.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on Monday April 26, 2010 Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire

