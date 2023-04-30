The family of a brave Sheffield boy who is battling cancer have been given fresh hope after he was accepted to have treatment in Rome.

His parents, Arron, who is a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, and Lucy, have been desperately trying to raise the money he needs to give him the best chance of fighting the disease. More than £270,000 has been donated so far to help pay for further treatment that is not currently available on the NHS, and yesterday, Saturday, April 29, Jude’s family announced that their ‘darling boy’ had been accepted to have the treatment he needs in Rome.

Since he was diagnosed, Jude has spent nearly two years undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery of his primary tumour and a stem cell transplant, but his family have told how the inspirational youngster has faced almost everything the disease has thrown at him with a smile.

Sheffield youngster Jude Mellon-Jameson, who is battling cancer, with his mum Lucy and dad Arron. Jude, aged four, has been accepted to have the treatment he needs in Rome.

Following his relapse in November last year, he lost mobility in his arms and legs, leaving him unable to play or even lift his hands to eat. He underwent three more cycles of chemotherapy and began radiotherapy just days after Christmas. Jude’s latest scans have thankfully shown his brain is clear of the disease and the tumours in his spine have significantly reduced, while he has regained nearly all his mobility.

