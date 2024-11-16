Joshua Atkins: Fundraiser memorial walk around Sheffield park this Sunday one year on from teen's tragic death
The life-long young Blades fan lost his life while riding as a passenger in a one-car collision on November 11, 2023 on Myers Grove Lane, Stannington. He was 17.
Despite the devastation Josh’s loss caused for everyone who knew him, his passing gave the gift of life to four others through organ donation.
Now, Josh’s friends and family say “all are welcome” to a charity memorial walk around Hillsborough Park at 2pm this Sunday, November 17.
Josh’s auntie Claire Chapman told The Star: “Josh passed away a year ago and that makes this week a very difficult time of year.
“The plan is anyone is welcome to make a small donation then come and join Josh’s family and friends, then walk as many laps as you feel like.
“It seems like a small thing but it will be a distraction from this week while still doing something positive to remember Josh.
“It’s been a very hard year for everyone in our family, when you still mark birthdays, Mother’s Day, anniversaries... it’s taken its toll on all of us.”
The family ask that anyone attending makes a donation to one of two charities - The Donor Family Network who support families of organ donors, and RoadPeace, a road crash victim awareness group.
Claire said: “The Donor Family Network were wonderful after Josh’s death and went above and beyond to comfort his mum and dad, Tracy and Gavin.
“They arranged a memory box, they brought the family a lock of his hair, they got ahold of a purple fleece blanket that was with him in his hospital bed before he died. They did so much and yet they’re such a small charity. We want to show them our gratitude any way we can.”
Although there is no theme or outfit for the walk, attendees are invited to wear red or Sheffield United gear on Sunday to mark Josh’s lifelong love for the Blades.
The 17-year-old was also known among loved ones for saying ‘keep it lemon,’ which walkers can also consider when thinking of what to wear.
To learn more about The Donor Family Network or to make a donation ahead of the walk, visit their JustGiving page.
To learn more about RoadPeace or to make a donation, visit their JustGiving page.
