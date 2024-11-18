National Lottery grant awarded to enhance Owlthorpe Fields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group has been awarded a £101,990 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

This significant funding will support improvements and conservation efforts at Owlthorpe Fields, securing its role as a crucial green space for the community

Owlthorpe Fields is an important area in Southeast Sheffield, appreciated for its biodiversity and historical importance as former agricultural land.

The site has gained increased significance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the need for effective management and enhanced accessibility to prevent degradation and promote inclusive use.

The conservation group in action

The project will enhance access for all, including those with disabilities, restore pathways, manage vegetation, and repair historical stone walls. These initiatives aim to preserve the area's ecological and historical integrity.

Claire Baker, Chair of the conservation group, said: “We are immensely grateful for this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible by National Lottery players. This grant will allow us to continue to develop Owlthorpe Fields for the well-being of our community and the preservation of its wildlife.”

Aligned with Sheffield City Council’s Open Spaces Strategy, the project includes community involvement in conservation tasks, educational programmes, and the creation of new interpretative materials and the learning of new skills for volunteers. These efforts are designed to deepen the community's connection to their local environment and encourage ongoing preservation activities.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted to support The Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group to protect this important green space in South East Sheffield. Thanks to National Lottery players, the project will improve site access, create an improved area for wildlife and revive heritage skills with the local community.”

Owlthorpe team: (left to right) Claire Baker (Chair), Gary Monaghan (Treasurer), Clive Betts (MP), Christine Rippon (Committee Member), Sandra Fretwell-Smith (Secretary).

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has long been a supporter of the group. He said: "I am delighted that the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group, have received this National Lottery Grant.

The Group have done wonderful work in preserving the fields and I have been pleased to work with them on their endeavours.

They now have exciting plans to improve the site for wider community benefit.

I look forward to sharing the ‘fruits’ of their activities in the future."

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, also added his support.

He said: “Here in Sheffield, we are incredibly lucky to have so much greenspace on our doorstep. We are one of Europe’s greenest cities blessed with a range of parks, woodlands and countryside. That is why we are absolutely committed to protecting, maintaining and improving nature across not only Sheffield, but the region.

“I’m delighted that the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group have been successful in securing this much needed funding to help ensure more of our green spaces are maintained and can be enjoyed and accessed by the local community.

“I’d like to thank the group along with Sheffield Countryside Conservation Trust, who helped to write the bid, as well as other volunteers and organisations for working together to make this happen.

“Everyone has worked so hard to protect the greenspace and it's amazing to see this grow.”