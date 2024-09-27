Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Burkhill, arguably Sheffield’s most famous fundraiser, is set to hit a milestone at the city’s 10k this weekend.

It will be the 85-year-old’s 1,050th race for Macmillan since he began fundraising for the cancer charity in 2009.

John’s work was inspired by the death of his wife, June, to cancer in 1993 exactly one year after they lost their daughter, Karen, during a routine procedure.

Known as ‘The Man with the Pram’, John had initially set his hopes on raising £250,000 for the charity so close to his heart.

By 2013, John had reached his initial goal and decided to raise his fundraising target to the magic £1 million – another milestone which he managed to meet in August 2023.

John Burkhill, the Man with the Pram

Dedicating his life to fundraising, John has become one of the best-known characters amongst the Run For All community and event days up and down the country.

Cutting a distinctive figure in his green wig and sporting a giant foam hand, he is regularly seen at the start line of many Run For All events including the Sheffield Half Marathon, York 10K, Leeds 10K, Yorkshire 10 Mile, City of Lincoln 10K and Sheffield 10K.

John said: "To reach this milestone is absolutely brilliant and I am pleased it will be in my home city of Sheffield.

“I can’t thank the Run For All team enough for all their support over the years.”

Siobhan Curtis from Run for All said: “Completing 1,050 races is such an incredible achievement. We are so grateful John has chosen to take part in so many Run For All events as part of this fantastic milestone and brought so much character to our race days’ time and time again.

“Having overcome such personal tragedy, we are immensely proud of John. He has done what ever takes to raise such a phenomenal amount of money to help people living with cancer and for that he should be so proud.”

Kicking off at 9:30am, this Sunday’s Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K will be returning to it’s much-loved city centre route, starting and finishing on Arundel Gate.

Runners will then make their way along Ecclesall Road, Rustlings Road, Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road and Brocco Bank, before returning along Ecclesall Road for the electric city centre finish line on Arundel Gate.

After experiencing that all-important post-race feeling, participants will be able to soak up their achievements in the bustling Event Village in Tudor Square.

With a celebratory atmosphere to look forward to, local bands including the Blackmarcs, Sheffield Music Hub Samba Band, Roma Children's Dance Group, and Pinder Dance Productions will each provide entertainment on the route, together with thousands of spectators lining the streets of the city.

Entries are still open for the 10K and mini and junior events. To sign up and check the route out, potential participants are encouraged to go to www.runforall.com