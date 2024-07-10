Ponti's Italian Kitchen: Dinner and Q&A with 'Man with the Pram' at fundraising evening with John Burkhill
Fans of the legendary green-wigged fundraiser John Burkhill can enjoy a two-course dinner and a chance to ask the man himself questions on Thursday (July 11) at 6.30pm at Ponti’s Italian Kitchen, Fox Valley Way.
It comes after John last year received the Pride of Britain Award 2023 after reaching his dream goal of raising £1m for Macmillan Cancer Research.
Anyone who’s met John will know he has never been one to shy from questions in the street, but the night at Ponti’s also doubles as a fundraising night for Macmillan.
Events manager Amy Mosforth said: “Basically, as a Sheffielder I have been very aware of John's fundraising over the years and saw a clip of him on Facebook a while ago when he read his Sheffield poem at the Pride of Britain Awards which I found so emotional.
“We have had previous Evening With events at Ponti's and I really wanted to do something with John for Ponti's to help raise some money for him.”
No one will be surprised to know John - who has run over 1,000 marathons in his mission and walks from town centre to Hillsborough every week rattling his bucket - will be walking the approximately nine mile route to the Fox Valley restaurant with his pram collecting money as he goes.
Tickets for An Evening with John Burkhill cost £30 and include a two-course dinner and a Q&A with the man himself. A portion of ticket sales and any money raised on the night will be donated to Macmillan.
Email [email protected] or call on 0114 2887475 for tickets. Tickets must be pre-booked. Food orders will be taken during booking.
