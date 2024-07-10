Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Deepcar Italian restaurant is holding a Q&A dinner with Sheffield’s own ‘Man With The Pram.’

Fans of the legendary green-wigged fundraiser John Burkhill can enjoy a two-course dinner and a chance to ask the man himself questions on Thursday (July 11) at 6.30pm at Ponti’s Italian Kitchen, Fox Valley Way.

Sheffield restaurant Ponti's Italian Kitchen is hosting a fundraising evening and Q&A with 'The Man with the Pram' and Pride of Britain Award 2023 winner John Burkhill. | Submit

It comes after John last year received the Pride of Britain Award 2023 after reaching his dream goal of raising £1m for Macmillan Cancer Research.

Anyone who’s met John will know he has never been one to shy from questions in the street, but the night at Ponti’s also doubles as a fundraising night for Macmillan.

Events manager Amy Mosforth said: “Basically, as a Sheffielder I have been very aware of John's fundraising over the years and saw a clip of him on Facebook a while ago when he read his Sheffield poem at the Pride of Britain Awards which I found so emotional.

“We have had previous Evening With events at Ponti's and I really wanted to do something with John for Ponti's to help raise some money for him.”

No one will be surprised to know John - who has run over 1,000 marathons in his mission and walks from town centre to Hillsborough every week rattling his bucket - will be walking the approximately nine mile route to the Fox Valley restaurant with his pram collecting money as he goes.

Tickets for An Evening with John Burkhill cost £30 and include a two-course dinner and a Q&A with the man himself. A portion of ticket sales and any money raised on the night will be donated to Macmillan.