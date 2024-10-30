South Yorkshire Police has appealed for information following the theft of a sports car and trailer in Rotherham.

A white Toyota GR86 and a trailer were stolen from a commercial premises on AMI Court, Mangham Road, Rotherham at 3am on Sunday, October 27.

It is believed that the offenders forced entry into the premises before stealing the vehicle and trailer.

The Toyota is described to have a ‘distinctive’ Union Jack pattern on the front and rear, ‘86’ stickers on each door, and does not have number plates.

The trailer has a black and silver wrap which includes ‘JDA Customs’ logos on the front and sides, and it is white underneath. The owners removed two of its four wheels prior to it being stolen.

Officers have launched an investigation into the theft, and they are asking for witnesses, or anyone who has any information that could help them in their enquiries to come forward.

Information can be passed onto the police by calling 101, or on their website, quoting investigation number 14/191556/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.