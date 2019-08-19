Jail for man who knocked elderly woman to ground in Sheffield street
A man has been jailed over a robbery in which he knocked an elderly woman to the ground in a Sheffield street.
Joseph Neil, aged 22, of Rudyard Road, Hillsborough,Sheffield, was handed a two-year prison sentence over the robbery in which he targeted an 80-year-old woman.
His victim was walking along Hillsborough Road when Neil struck on Thursday, April 4 – stealing the OAP’s handbag, which contained her house keys, phone and £46.
The elderly woman was knocked to the ground in the process.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a member of the public rushed to her aid.
Yvonne Fairbrother, who led the police investigation into the incident, said: “This was a callous, careless act of violence against a vulnerable victim.
“I welcome the sentencing and I hope it can offer some reassurance to her, and the public, that we will not let these types of crimes go unpunished.”