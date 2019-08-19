Jail for man who knocked elderly woman to ground in Sheffield street

A man has been jailed over a robbery in which he knocked an elderly woman to the ground in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 08:13

Joseph Neil, aged 22, of Rudyard Road, Hillsborough,Sheffield, was handed a two-year prison sentence over the robbery in which he targeted an 80-year-old woman.

COURT: Doncaster drug dealer jailed

His victim was walking along Hillsborough Road when Neil struck on Thursday, April 4 – stealing the OAP’s handbag, which contained her house keys, phone and £46.

Joseph Neil

Read More

Read More
Mum of young man victim stabbed to death in Sheffield appeals for help to fund youth activities in city

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The elderly woman was knocked to the ground in the process.

LATEST: Scores of police officers involved in search for missing Barnsley man

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a member of the public rushed to her aid.

Yvonne Fairbrother, who led the police investigation into the incident, said: “This was a callous, careless act of violence against a vulnerable victim.

“I welcome the sentencing and I hope it can offer some reassurance to her, and the public, that we will not let these types of crimes go unpunished.”