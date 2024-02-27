J37 Barnsley: Three miles of congestion and section of M1 southbound closed following 'serious collision'
Emergency services are on the scene.
Motorists travelling on the M1 southbound are experiencing significant delays this morning, following what has been described as a serious collision.
A Highways England spokesperson said the M1 southbound is closed between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley.
The spokesperson continued: "Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene. "There are 3 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra journey time."
Representatives for the relevant emergency services have been contacted for more information.