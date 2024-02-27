News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

J37 Barnsley: Three miles of congestion and section of M1 southbound closed following 'serious collision'

Emergency services are on the scene.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling on the M1 southbound are experiencing significant delays this morning, following what has been described as a serious collision.

A Highways England spokesperson said the M1 southbound is closed between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, BarnsleyA Highways England spokesperson said the M1 southbound is closed between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley
A Highways England spokesperson said the M1 southbound is closed between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley

A Highways England spokesperson said the M1 southbound is closed between Junction 38, Haigh - a hamlet which straddles the counties of West and South Yorkshire - and Junction 37, Barnsley.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: "Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene. "There are 3 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra journey time."

Representatives for the relevant emergency services have been contacted for more information.

Related topics:MotoristsCountiesBarnsleyHighways EnglandEmergency services