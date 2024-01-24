Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These foot-long sausage rolls have gone viral after being put on sale at a small chain of bakeries in Sheffield.

Barkers the Bakers first rolled out the whopping 12-inch pastries on Tuesday at its original shop on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, where they quickly sold out.

Darren Barker, of Barkers the Bakers, with one of the foot-long sausage rolls being sold at his stores in Lowedges, Greenhill and Norton Lees. He believes they are the longest in Sheffield and possibly the whole of Yorkshire

They proved so popular that they have now been added to the shelves at the family firm's other branches on Westwick Crescent, in Greenhill, and on Derbyshire Lane, in Norton Lees, priced £2.50 each.

Darren Barker, who runs the business, said he and his staff would keep making them as long as the demand was there.

He told The Star how he believes the sausage rolls are the longest in Sheffield and possibly the whole of Yorkshire.

He said: "We always try to do something a bit different to keep things interesting for our customers, so we thought why not make the longest sausage rolls in Sheffield and probably all of Yorkshire.

"We launched them yesterday afternoon in Lowedges and they sold out. There's been a great response and lots of people have seen the funny side, with plenty of double entendres flying around.

The foot-long sausage rolls which have gone on sale at Barkers the Bakers stores around Sheffield, in Lowedges, Greenhill and Norton Lees, priced £2.50

Darren told how the firm's classic sausage rolls are around four or five inches long and cost 95p.

He said he had seen foot-long sausage rolls selling for up to £16.99 elsewhere but he wanted to keep them affordable.

A Facebook post publicising the monster pastries, and asking whether people would share them or 'destroy this on their own' has generated scores of comments - many of them saucy.