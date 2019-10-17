Investigation into theft of over 20 shotguns from Sheffield shop continues
An investigation into the theft of over 20 shotguns from a Sheffield shop is continuing but it has not yet been disclosed whether any of the weapons have been used in any shootings since the raid.
Police chiefs said at the time of the theft that the recovery of the stolen guns, which were taken in a raid in January, was of the ‘utmost importance’.
But today South Yorkshire Police said that for ‘investigative reasons’ the force is ‘unable to provide any information about whether or not the guns have been recovered or used in subsequent offences’.
Thieves stole over 20 guns during a daring raid of All Guns Discounted in Attercliffe on Wednesday, January 16.
They smashed their way through the brickwork of an exterior wall to gain entry to the shop, which stocks guns, knives and ammunition.
Steel walls have since been installed at the shop in the wake of the raid to improve its security.
Earlier this year, Detective Inspector Scott Harrison, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “A theft of firearms is a worrying incident.
“It is of the utmost importance that we recover these guns.”
Six men have been arrested in connection to the incident.
They were all released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.