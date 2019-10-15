Investigation into murder continues after discovery of woman's body in Doncaster
An investigation into a murder in Doncaster is continuing today following the discovery of a woman’s body.
The police probe was launched after a woman’s body was found in a flat on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, at around 10am on Sunday.
It has not yet been revealed how the woman died, but South Yorkshire Police said her death is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and ‘enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances’.
LATEST: Man killed in Parkway collision in SheffieldA 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.