Investigation into murder continues after discovery of woman's body in Doncaster

An investigation into a murder in Doncaster is continuing today following the discovery of a woman’s body.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 08:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:14 am

The police probe was launched after a woman’s body was found in a flat on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, at around 10am on Sunday.

It has not yet been revealed how the woman died, but South Yorkshire Police said her death is being treated as ‘suspicious’ and ‘enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances’.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a woman's body in Doncaster

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.