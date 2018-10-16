Investigation into Sheffield shooting continues

Detectives in Sheffield are continuing to investigate a gun attack in which a man was shot in his leg in broad daylight.

A man in his 20s was shot in his leg in Verdon Street, Burngreave, at 11.30am on Sunday, October 14.

Verdon Street, Burngreave

APPEAL: Men brandished knife and bat during Subway raid in Sheffield

He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition yesterday.

CRIME: Police issue E-fit of man hunted over Sheffield sex attack

Three men, aged 35, 40 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting.

TRIAL: Owner of Sheffield firm due in court again accused of manslaughter

They remained in police custody yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting is not believed to have been ‘random attack’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.