Investigation into double stabbing in Sheffield continues today

A police investigation into a double stabbing on a Sheffield street is continuing this morning.

Two men were stabbed in an attack in Hillsborough in the early hours of Sunday.

Scott Fauvel, a 29-year-old father-of-three, was stabbed along with a friend in Walkley Lane shortly after they left the The Rawson Spring pub on nearby Langsett Road.

Scott was stabbed in his leg and his friend 31, suffered life threatening injuries after being stabbed in his stomach.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding and remained in police custody last night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23.