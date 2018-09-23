Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Hillsborough leaves one man fighting for life

A man has been arrested after a double stabbing in Hillsborough left one man fighting for his life.

Emergency services were called to Walkley Lane in Hillsborough at around 12.20am this morning to reports two men had been stabbed.

A 31-year-old-man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, and a 29-year-old man has been discharged from hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding. He remains in police custody.

Police are still at the scene this morning and both Forbes Road and Walkley Lane, at the junction with Thoresby Road, remain closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short, who is leading the investigation, said: “We do have someone in custody and our officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Walkley Lane area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious, to please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 16 of 23 September 2018.”

