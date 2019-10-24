Investigation continues after arrests in wake of lorry crashing into Sheffield house
An investigation is continuing today after a lorry was deliberately driven into a house in Sheffield in a 'targeted act’.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday over the incident on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, on Monday night.
For other men were arrested as part of a wider police operation to ‘disrupt suspected criminality’ in the Shiregreen and Parson Cross areas of the city.
The Shirehall Road incident is one of a number of similar offences reported to South Yorkshire Police in recent weeks.
In April a house on nearby Beck Road was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it and last Sunday a car smashed through a cafe on a row of shops on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, before the vehicle was set on fire.
Detectives have refused to be drawn on whether the incidents are linked, but in a statement Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said the force is working on a theory that a series of ‘targeted attacks’ in that part of the city could be ‘related to an ongoing feud’.
He said: “We are currently reviewing a number of incidents that have happened in recent weeks and one hypothesis we are considering is that this is a series of targeted attacks related to an ongoing feud.
“We understand and wholly appreciate that people who live and work close to where the incidents have happened may have some concerns.
“I want to offer reassurance to the communities of Shiregreen and Parson Cross that the activity today is one part of our concerted efforts to tackle criminality in your area.”
The boy arrested yesterday over the Shirehall Road incident was held on suspicion of arson and theft.
The four men, aged between 21 and 41-years-old, who were also arrested were held on suspicion of a range of offences including being concerned in drug supply, theft and affray.
They remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.