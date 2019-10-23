Man aged 70 arrested over drug dealing in Sheffield
Five men, including one aged 70, were arrested after a police raid in which Class A drugs and cash were seized from a house in Sheffield.
Officers raided a property in Earsham Street, Burngreave, yesterday and found Class A drugs and money.
They also found two knives in a car outside.
Five men, aged between 44 and 70, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs. They have since been released under investigation.