This has been placed in the window of a vacant shop in Sheffield city centre

The mystery intruder told The Star that entry to the vacant shop – a former furniture store in Barker’s Pool – was gained overnight.

Photos appear to show the intruder using a key to gain entry to the shop and to lock it back up afterwards.

An intruder got into an empty shop in Sheffield city centre to place this slogan in the window

A canvas with the slogan ‘not another blank canvas’ was placed in the window.

The person responsible said: “Tonight I gained access without permission or prior arrangement to a derelict shop.

“This piece of art is to highlight the decline of our high streets. In my opinion due to online sales.

“This installation has been installed and the shop locked back up.