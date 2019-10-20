Disgust as goats are 'randomly' killed at Sheffield's Graves Park Animal Farm
Staff at a popular animal farm in Sheffield have spoken of their horror after four goats were ‘randomly’ killed.
Graves Park Animal Farm told how the animals were slaughtered some time between 6pm on Friday, October 18, and 6am yesterday morning.
It has appealed for information to help catch the killers.
Posting on Facebook this morning, the farm said: “On Friday, October 18, between 6pm and 6am, four goats were randomly killed by persons unknown at the animal farm.
“If anyone has any information relating to this serious incident please could they contact South Yorkshire police ASAP, quoting incident number 215 of October 19, or message our Facebook page!
“As you can all understand the management and all the staff here at the animal farm are deeply saddened and any help with any information is hugely appreciated
“A further statement will be released tomorrow.”
Visitors to the farm have spoken of their disgust.
Carolyn Drew commented: “Sometimes I’m ashamed to be human.”
Abigail Bradbury asked: “What is wrong with people? This is sickening. I hope these people get caught.
Natalie Perry wrote: “That’s disgusting. So sorry it’s happened, and hope the people are found.”
Michelle Slinn said: “Hope to God the vile people are found! We visited twice last week and fed the goats both times. Can’t believe it. Poor things.”