Sheffield United star charged with drink driving

Sheffield United star Oliver McBurnie has been charged with drink driving.

Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:31 am
Monday, 21st October 2019
Oliver McBurnie (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

The 23-year-old striker, who joined the Blades from Swansea in a £20 million deal over the summer, was arrested in the early hours of Friday after a night out in West Yorkshire

The Scotland international was held in police custody before being charged with being over the drink drive limit.

He was expected to play in United’s clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane tonight but it is now not known if he will be named in the team.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court next month.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink driving offence.

"Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, October 18."