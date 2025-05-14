After close to a year of waiting for answers, the family of a 48-year-old mum who died in the days following a routine operation have discovered what happened.

On July 16, 2024, Maxine Spittlehouse attended Kinvara Private Hospital, Rotherham, as an NHS patient for a hysterectomy and a separate procedure, which she was advised to undergo to manage the pain and bleeding caused by fibroids.

The following morning, her husband Dave and 24-year-old daughter carried on with their regular lives, as David went to work and Millie celebrated having passed her driving test the day prior.

But this all came crashing down when they received an emergency call - after struggling with pain all night, Maxine had suffered a cardiac arrest and been rushed to Rotherham District General Hospital, where she died six days later due to complications caused by unspotted internal bleeding.

Millie described her mum a one-of-a-kind character, saying: “Mum lived life to the fullest. She could make friends with anyone, and lit up every room with her kindness, positivity and humour.

“We loved her so very much, and our lives will not be the same without her.”

She also expressed remorse for all the things her mum won't be there for, such as the day she gets married or the birth of her first child.

MUCH-LOVED MUM: Maxine Spittlehouse

The tragedy broke the hearts of all who knew Maxine, and spurred her inseparable husband and daughter to take action.

In the months since, the pair have begun a petition calling on the government to increase regulations around private hospitals.

Ahead of an inquest into Maxine’s death, Dave told The Star: “We don’t want it happening to anyone else.

“I’ve had women messaging me on Facebook saying ‘I had internal bleeding, same as your wife, but I was in an NHS hospital and they saved my life’.”

The inquest found neglect contributed to Maxine’s death.

Despite signs of internal bleeding, she was not transferred to NHS care in time to save her.

Christine Brown, of Medical Solicitors - the firm representing the family - said ‘missed opportunities’ were the difference between life and death.

She added: “Today’s finding of neglect reflects the seriousness of the failings in Maxine’s care.

“It also highlights that patients’ reasonable expectations of high standards and well-equipped facilities in the private sector were not met in this case with tragic consequences.

“NHS patients undergoing surgery in the private sector are entitled to expect that standards are at least as good as in the NHS now that outsourcing by the NHS to the private sector is a common experience for NHS patients and is set to expand.

“The NHS outsources elective surgery to the private sector in an attempt to cut waiting lists.”

David, Maxine and a young Millie

The inquest heard there had been a lack of basic equipment at the private hospital and one doctor had been working for at least 20 hours.

Assistant coroner, Georgina Gibbs, said there were a “number of shortcomings and negligence” and the death had been “avoidable”.

Dave said: “The inquest's finding of neglect contributing to Maxine’s death goes some way to getting justice for her.

“Myself, Millie and the rest of the family would like to thank the coroner and our legal team from Medical Solicitors in helping us understand what went so horribly wrong with Maxine’s care at Kinvara Private Hospital.”

A spokesman for Kinvara Private Hospital said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the Spittlehouse family during this incredibly difficult time.

“The Coroner's investigation did not identify systemic failures at Kinvara Private Hospital, and therefore did not result in a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

“We want to assure the public that we take all such matters extremely seriously.

“The findings of the investigation are being carefully reviewed internally to identify any potential learning points or areas for further improvement.

“Our unwavering commitment remains the safety and well-being of every patient in our care, and we continuously strive to provide the highest possible standards.”

