Sheffield’s youngest councillor suspended after party receives complaint

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 12th May 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 12:53 BST
Sheffield’s youngest councillor, Willis Marshall, has been suspended by the Liberal Democrats following a formal complaint made to the party’s national headquarters.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can confirm that Cllr Marshall, who represents the Woodhouse ward, will now sit as an Independent while the matter is investigated.

The nature of the complaint has not been disclosed publicly.

Sue Alston, chair of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats, told the LDRS: “The Sheffield Liberal Democrat group has been informed that Willis Marshall has been the subject of a complaint received by party HQ.

Sheffield’s youngest councillor, Willis Marshall, has been suspended by the Liberal Democrats following a formal complaint made to the party’s national headquarters. Photo L-R: Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, Cllr Willis Marshall Photo by Julia Armstrong

“He has been suspended from the party and from the Liberal Democrat group, pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Cllr Marshall was 19 when he was elected in November during a by-election in the Woodhouse ward, becoming the youngest person currently serving on Sheffield City Council.

