Sheffield’s youngest councillor suspended after party receives complaint
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can confirm that Cllr Marshall, who represents the Woodhouse ward, will now sit as an Independent while the matter is investigated.
The nature of the complaint has not been disclosed publicly.
Sue Alston, chair of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats, told the LDRS: “The Sheffield Liberal Democrat group has been informed that Willis Marshall has been the subject of a complaint received by party HQ.
“He has been suspended from the party and from the Liberal Democrat group, pending the outcome of an investigation.”
Cllr Marshall was 19 when he was elected in November during a by-election in the Woodhouse ward, becoming the youngest person currently serving on Sheffield City Council.