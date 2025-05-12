85-year-old with arthritis takes part in mammoth cycling event for Cancer Research UK
Lifelong sports enthusiast Derek Powers, 85, took on the mammoth trek over the weekend as part of Cancer Research UK’s Etape Caledonia, a fundraising event that sees participants wind around steep roads in the Scottish Highlands.
Despite only being able to pedal with one leg due to decades of trouble with arthritis, this is the man from Barnsley’s second year at the event and one of many challenges he takes part in including four consecutive finishes at Etape Loch Ness and consistent participation in the Tour O The Borders since 2018.
He was joined as always by his son Russel, and finished the route in 7 hours and 47 seconds.
Derek told The Star: “I had a bit of cramp over the night but it was fantastic.
“The weather was good, a bit cold to start with but warmed up in the end.
“My son always joins me to look after me.
“It just keeps me going, if you stop then that’s it.
“As long as I can keep doing it I will - but my arthritis is getting worse and worse.
“I’m struggling to walk now but can still pedal with one leg.
“I try to do about 5,000 miles a year - sometimes I manage it, sometimes I don’t, it mostly depends on the weather.”
Until 2018 the event had an upper age limit of 80 for participants, however that was waived after a campaign by John McNally, then 81.
He was the previous title holder of oldest participant, participating at age 82 and finishing in six hours, 20 minutes and 23 seconds.
This year four octogenarians took on the 85-mile route, with six tackling the shorter 55 and 45-mile routes.
Participants aged over 80 now outnumber the volume of younger cyclists aged under 18 by a ratio of 10:2.
Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia event director, Jo Dytch, said: “Derek’s story is genuinely inspirational.
“His grit, humility and passion for cycling embodies everything Cancer Research UK Etape Caledonia is about, pushing your limits and celebrating the joy of riding in one of the UK’s most breath-taking locations.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.