Incident leads to delays and disruption for South Yorkshire train passengers

Train passengers in South Yorkshire are facing delays and disruption this morning following an incident at Leeds railway station.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 08:56

A number of services from South Yorkshire stations are cancelled and delayed following a ‘trespass’ incident at Leeds.

Leeds railway station

Leeds station is closed and Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s ‘incident response unit’ has arrived at the scene.

No other details have yet been released other than Leeds station could remain closed for a number of hours.

More to follow.